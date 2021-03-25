Carmen Wirth

VINTON-Carmen C. Wirth, 87, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Vinton Lutheran Home from natural causes.
Private graveside services will be held.
Carmen was born December 28, 1933, in rural Vinton, the first daughter of Ivan and Leona Krug Rammelsberg. While attending Garrison High School, Carmen worked for the Garrison Canning Factory and continued to work there following graduation in 1952.
She then started working at Brenton Bank in Vinton where she met the “love of her life”. On May 29, 1955, Carmen was united in marriage with Paul Wirth at Trinity Lutheran Church, Vinton. Together the couple owned and operated Wirth Jewelry in Vinton for more than thirty years. Carmen was also a 4-H leader and a member of the First Baptist Church, Vinton. In her leisure time, Carmen enjoyed cross stitch, word search puzzles, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Carmen is survived by her five children: Penny (Bart Schoonover) Wirth, Vinton, Steve (Joleen) Wirth, Pleasant Hill, IA, Jane Wirth, Mesquite, TX, Mike (Heidi) Wirth, Vinton and Kay Wirth, Vinton; three grandchildren: Hayley (Matt Haring), Scott and Andrew; three great-grandchildren: Carley, Reid and Whrenn; two sisters: Floy Kersten, Dysart and Joan Lee Schultz, Cedar Rapids; and one sister-in-law, Jeanne Spearman, WA.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul in 2001; four brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.
In lieu of a memorial, please do a random act of kindness or donate to a Christmas toy drive.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Carmen and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.