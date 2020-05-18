Carol Berger

Carol Ann Berger passed away Wednesday, May 6th in Cedar Rapids, lowa after a long illness.
Carol was born on May 12th 1952 in Vinton lowa.
She was married to David Berger on November 17th, 1975.
Carol proudly worked 20+ years at Rockwell/ Collins.
Carol was blessed to find joy and happiness throughout her life. She loved her family, fur family, friends, neighbors and those who cared for her throughout her journey.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Berger, her parents Richard and Helen (Gulick) Collins, sister Gloria McElroy (John) and nephews Ronnie Tharp, Anthony Lovell, Elliott Court, and great nephew Noah Garey.
Carol is survived by her sisters: Linda Lovell, Killeen Tx., Kathleen Shadrick, Marion, IA.,
Teresa Court Eric), Davenport Iowa, Niece Jennifer DeGrate Crosby (Calvin), and Nephews
Jason Shadrick (Cindy), Colin Court (Breanna), and Kyle Court and many great and great, great nieces and nephews.