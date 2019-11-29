Carrot Cake Pancakes

Directions
1. Shred carrots in a food processor for best results. If you use baby carrots, an 8 ounce bag will give you about 3 cups of carrots, so you will have a cup of shredded carrots ready for another recipe or salad.
2. Mix dry ingredients together in large bowl with a fork or wire whisk.
3. Crack eggs into small bowl and beat together, add milk and stir together.
4. Slowly stir wet ingredients into bowl with dry ingredients, using a stiff spatula to make sure you have everything mixed up from the bottom and not too many lumps.
5. Stir in carrots, mixing well.
6. Drain liquid off of pineapple and set aside. Stir pineapple chunks into batter. If your batter is too thick, you can add some of the pineapple juice to thin it out and add more pineapple flavor throughout the pancakes.
7. Preheat pancake griddle brushed with canola or vegetable oil. Using 1/4 cup measuring cup, scoop pancake batter onto griddle. Sprinkle with crushed walnuts.
8. Turn pancakes after the bubbles that form on the sides pop. It takes only 1-2 minutes depending on the density of the batter. Let cook on the other side about a minute more. Press with spatula. If they are too dense they might need longer to cook, pressing them will squeeze the raw batter out of the sides and make them more even in thickness.
9. Enjoy with your favorite syrup or cream cheese frosting thinned out to a pourable consistency.