The start of February marks the beginning of Black History Month, a time to honor and recognize the accomplishments and history of Black Americans. As we continue into this month and consider history, we must ask ourselves how all of us can contribute to racial equality, and work to address disproportionalities and disparities that negatively impact Black communities.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers advocate to ensure the best interests and well-being for a child or sibling group once they enter the child welfare system. Each volunteer is specially appointed by a judge to advocate for a child, helping to ensure they are kept safe and their unique needs are met. The Benton, Marshall, Tama, Hardin, and Story CASA Programs are one of the local CASA programs in Iowa that recruits, screens and trains these volunteers.
CASA volunteers advocate within the foster care system, and we recognize that the system itself reflects inequities in our society. We provide training covering disproportionality and cultural competency in order to equip CASA volunteers with the knowledge to serve all children. We are seeking more volunteers from communities of color who will reflect the demographics of the populations we serve. We need volunteers who completely understand the children we serve, not only emotionally, but culturally. CASA desires to serve all of the most vulnerable children and families in our community. Would you consider becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer, so that every child has a voice?
For more information, visit www.casaiowa.org or email teresa.barnes@dia.iowa.gov. The next virtual training session is scheduled to begin March 25th.