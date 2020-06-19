If a delicious cool salad on the porch sounds good, Dad will love this light, yummy Asian inspired salad for lunch.

TIME: Prep/Total Time: 20 min.

YIELD: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup honey Greek yogurt

4 teaspoons lemon juice

4 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast

4 celery ribs, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2/3 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup chopped cashews

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Add the remaining ingredients; toss to coat.

