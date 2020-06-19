If a delicious cool salad on the porch sounds good, Dad will love this light, yummy Asian inspired salad for lunch.
TIME: Prep/Total Time: 20 min.
YIELD: 6 servings.
Ingredients:
2/3 cup honey Greek yogurt
4 teaspoons lemon juice
4 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
4 celery ribs, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2/3 cup golden raisins
1/2 cup chopped cashews
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Add the remaining ingredients; toss to coat.