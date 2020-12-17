Everyone can agree that 2020 has been a year like no other; a year to remember for some, and a year to forget for others. The pandemic has changed so many things for all of us, from visiting relatives, canceling family celebrations, to the way we teach our children and how we manage to work from home.
I’ve come to call it the year of pajamas and peanut butter toast. That seems to be my work attire and lunch these days. But I am looking forward to Christmas next week, since that will mean a continuous pajama party through the weekend.
When we were kids, we lounged in pajamas most of Christmas morning and then got dressed up for a Christmas dinner, either at home or at one of the grandparents’ houses. If we were going to our mom’s parents in Minneapolis, we didn’t get to lounge around very long, because it was a bit of a drive, but so worth the trip. We didn’t get to see them as often because they were the “far away” grandparents.
Grandma George seemed a little strict, but she made great treats, so we could overlook the grouchiness. Grandpa George was a lot of fun in a subtle sort of way. He would start trouble at the dinner table and then try to blame the person sitting next to him (usually me), like passing the butter dish and accidentally pushing the butter into my waiting fingers.
“What’s the matter? Butter fingers?” he would say with a straight face. Maybe that’s why Grandma was a little strict, if she had to be the brunt of his jokes when we weren’t there.
I hope, if you can’t be with loved ones this holiday, you will take time to remember some of the favorite times with them, give them a call or facetime with them. Hopefully, we can all have family gatherings again in 2021 and they will be extra special.
This week’s recipes are ideal for a casual Christmas brunch (in pajamas if you wish), or for any meal of the day.
California Breakfast Casserole
Prep time: 15 min, Cook time: 45 min
Ingredients:
6 strips bacon
4 oz. mushrooms, sliced
½ red bell pepper, diced
Salt and pepper, to taste
8 oz spinach
2 c cottage cheese
8 eggs
¾ c whole milk
butter
2 c shredded Colby-Jack cheese
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
2. Cook bacon in a skillet until crispy. Remove from skillet, drain and chop. Set aside.
3. To the same skillet, add mushrooms and bell pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes until softened and the edges begin to brown. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from heat and set aside.
4. In a large bowl, beat together cottage cheese, eggs and whole milk until combined.
5. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with butter. Add veggie mix and chopped bacon to the bottom of the baking dish. Top with most of the Colby-Jack and cheddar cheese, reserving some. Pour egg mixture evenly into dish. Top with remaining cheese.
6. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes.