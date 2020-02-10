Affordable family fun in small town America is on the menu in Monticello this month.
A Midwest Winter highlight returns for the 51st consecutive year as the KCRG TV9 Presents the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Custom Car Show brightens up the Midwest winter with an impressive lineup of vintage and custom vehicles from all over the region Feb. 22-23 in Monticello.
The family friendly show will feature a new selection, including some never-seen-before street rods, custom cars, street machines, hot pickups, race cars and custom motorcycles.
Celebrity participant for the second time is Catherine Bach. She is best known for playing Daisy Duke in the television series ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ and Margo Dutton in ‘African Skies.’ In 2012, she joined the cast of the CBS soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Anita Lawson. She first appeared at the Rod & Custom Car Show in 2013.
Catherine Bach will be available for autographs and photos Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over the years spectators and exhibitors have dubbed the show a winter highlight. This affordable winter family fun event once again will be held at the Monticello Berndes Center, 766 North Maple Street in Monticello, only 35 miles from Cedar Rapids or Dubuque on U.S. Highway 151.
Spectators will receive official voting ballots at the door. They will vote for the following People’s Choice Awards: Car/Pickup, Motorcycle, and Model Car. As always, attendees have the opportunity to win door prizes including gift cards from O’Reilly Auto Parts, Muller Brothers and Citizens State Bank.
Added attractions:
· 3-D Sound Company DJ Dave Palmer will provide music and commentary and serve as awards MC Sunday for the 21st year;
· Caricature artist David Fliss, of Flissart Entertainment, will provide free portraits for attendees;
· Balloon artist Wes “Wes the Best” Little will be delighting young and old with free balloon creations;
The 35th Annual Model Car Contest featuring a new selection of scale model entries will award trophies and model kits in four categories.
Special souvenir items including posters and T-shirts will be available.
Once again the Monticello Eagles Club Ladies Auxiliary #4466 will be serving their popular turkey dressing sandwiches along with other food items — with profits going to community projects.
Show hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Awards presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Get $1 off by bringing a can of food to benefit Four Oaks family programs. Parking is free.