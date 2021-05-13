Cauliflower Salad

Ingredients:
1 large head cauliflower
3-4 hard boiled eggs
¹/³ to ½ c mayonnaise
1 tbl stone-ground mustard
2 tsp finely diced onion
1 tsp vinegar
1 tsp Splenda or more to taste
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
Paprika to sprinkle over salad
Directions:
Cut the cauliflower into pieces, similar to a potato for potato salad. Rinse and drain.
Add enough water just to cover the bottom of a 12-inch skillet and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Add the cauliflower, cover and steam 3-5 minutes. If you have a steamer basket by all means use that instead.
Use fork to check for doneness. When you can pierce the cauliflower easily, it is cooked enough, otherwise it will get too mushy. Transfer to a large bowl.
Chop up the hard boiled eggs and add to the bowl with the cauliflower.
In a small bowl, whisk the remaining ingredients together, except for the paprika, to make the dressing for the salad.
Fold the dressing into the cauliflower and eggs, stirring to coat each piece. Sprinkle with paprika.
Refrigerate at least an hour or until cold.