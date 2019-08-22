WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer the public reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries.
Surgery prices include: dog spay — $80, dog neuter — $65, cat spay or neuter — $40, and feral or barn cat spay or neuter — $35.
This offer is by appointment only. Call 319-232-6887 to reserve your spot. Free transportation is available from Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo to Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids. Space is limited to 40 pets.
The trip to Cedar Rapids will be Monday, September 9th. Please check in with your pet at 6:45 a.m. at Cedar Bend Humane Society located at 1166 West Airline Highway. Your pet will be transported to Cedar Rapids for surgery at Iowa Humane Alliance.
Pets will be transported back to the Cedar Bend Humane Society the following day, Tuesday, September 10th. Post-surgery pick up will be Tuesday, September 10th at 8:00 a.m. at Cedar Bend Humane Society. Please arrive promptly at 8:00 a.m.
Please bring verification of rabies vaccination. If you do not have verification of rabies or do not have the rabies vaccination, a rabies vaccination will be given for a $10 fee. Rabies vaccination is mandatory.
For more information and to schedule an appointment call Brittaney at 319-232-6887 or email BrittaneyIHA@gmail.com.
CBHS Mission: P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to: Place animals in life-long, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3 organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.