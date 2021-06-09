Much like the seeds they sell, Cedar Bend Industries has grown over the last year in its local niche market and owner Blake Hesson was not shy in sharing the success of the business to the Vinton Kiwanis on Tuesday.
“This was born out of something I’ve been a part of for quite a few years,” Hesson said. “Dwight and Bonnie Sanders, who owned a pumpkin farm south of Vinton, used to clean seed. Inevitably, there would be rocks and sticks with seeds that people didn’t want. That industry has gone away in recent years. Standards have changed and industries want a higher grade product.”
When Bonnie Sanders decided to retire in 2019, Hesson approached investors about buying the Tama-Benton elevator on Eighth Street on the east side of town for a new facility. The purchase of the elevator and seed cleaning buildings was made in the fall of 2019. The facilities were ready by March of 2020.
“We’ll bring beans in from a two hour radius,” Hesson said. “Essentially, our cleaners are taking out all of our foreign material like rocks, pods and weed seeds. They go on to our color sorter to pull out discolored seeds. These machines we have installed are incredible.”
This color sorter takes 20,000 pictures a minute dropping beans through a shoot and getting several angles of the beans. If the bean does not meet the right parameter, a jet of air puffs that single bean out. Beans that pass the test are collected to be either sold to local producers or food markets.
“We have three main customers right now,” Hesson said. “One of them is heavy on food grain. Other customers are farmers who use the seed. Beans we’ve potentially cleaned are in products such as Clif Bars.”
According to Hesson, 80 percent of our product stays in Iowa. The remaining 20 percent goes to Chicago to produce tofu and other states such as California and Oregon. Cedar Bend Industries is in talks with several clients about international sales, but Hesson noted their location in the middle of the U.S. would make that difficult.
“Every load that comes in gets checked for moisture and GMOs,” Hesson said. “We run a strict 99.7 non-GMO test. We have to inspect the trucks to make sure they’re free of any contaminants before we’ll load them. Last year we did a little over 100,000 bushel of beans.”
Hesson stated it was “God’s blessing” Cedar Bend Industries was able to get up and running before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March of 2020. All the interior and electrical work had been completed before the pandemic created a niche market Cedar Bend could take advantage of.
“We couldn’t keep up and that’s a good problem to have,” Hesson said. “We got running at the right time and the food market has been kind to us.”
Cedar Bend Industries will focus its sights on making more contacts and growing the business over the next year. There’s more room in house to grow according to Hesson and along with growth may come local employment opportunities.