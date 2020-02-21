This Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids High School RoughRiders hockey team will hold its annual Senior Night celebration.
The ceremony recognizing the seniors of the graduating high school class of 2020 will begin immediately following the conclusion of the junior varsity game, which begins at 5 p.m. The varsity game will begin at 7 p.m. Games will be played against the Fremont Flyers.
Admission to the games is free for students and fans of the high school RoughRider players. Tables will be set up around the concourse in the NHL arena for each senior player to showcase photos and trophies won over their years of play.
This year the high school hockey program, comprised of players representing 17 metro area schools, will recognize 10 seniors on the varsity team. Those being recognized include:
Hayden Rast, #9, Vinton-Shellsburg
Aaron Geinger, #10, Linn-Mar
Luke Edwards, #11, Iowa City
Gabe Dunkle, #16, Linn-Mar
Alek Lorsung, #19, Cedar Rapids Washington
Cole Accola, #23, Iowa City Liberty
Cameron Walker, #28, Linn-Mar
Holden Sevening, #39, Alburnett
Dylan Hullaby, #44, Cedar Rapids Washington
Hunter Williams, #73, Cedar Rapids Prarie
Vinton-Shellsburg student Hayden Rast leads the team in points and power play goals. He was recently tendered to the Milwaukee Power hockey organization of the NA3HL.
The Cedar Rapids High School RoughRiders play a 32-game regular season schedule from October through February against other teams within the Midwest High School Hockey League, including Sioux City, Fremont NE, Kansas City MO, Mason City, Quad City, and others.
This season the varsity team has clinched a spot in the MHSHL tournament, slated for March 6-8. Games will be played at the ISU Ice Arena in Ames. With 5 games remaining in the regular season, the team aims to improve their standings to get a favorable seed for the single elimination first round game.
Find out more about the team on their website (https://www.cedarrapidshighschoolhockey.com/), Facebook page (CRHSRoughRiders), or Instagram (@cr_hs_roughriders).