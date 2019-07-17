Program Coordinator
The Independence Public Library is hosting a star party at the Falcon Civic Center! The public is invited to attend the event on Friday, July 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. Astronomical food, galactic games, stellar crafts, and telescopes will be available. It’s an extra special celebration because the community met the goal of 500,000 minutes, and it is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing!
The Grout Museum and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium staff will provide hands-on fun with a starwheel craft and a NASA kit containing a variety of activities about the sun, the center of our solar system!
The library will provide galactic games, including a meteor toss, orbiting obstacles, and a spacewalk; cosmic crafts including celestial scratch CDs and a space mural; and out-of-this-world snacks! Enjoy Star Kiss Popsicles from Dairy Queen, Starburst, Moon Pies, and Astronaut Juice with a Saturn ring.
After dark, we’ll head outside to view the night sky with an assortment of telescopes. Expand your celestial perspective by finding star names and constellations, planets, the moon, and more!
Congratulations to our summer reading program readers, who already met our goal of reading 500,000 minutes! You are out of this world!
This is a star party you won’t want to miss! Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact IPL at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.independenceia.org/library.