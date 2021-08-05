JOHNSTON, Iowa (July 29, 2021) — Visitors to Iowa PBS’s Iowa State Fair booth in the Varied Industries Building will find a visually appealing exhibit with familiar faces, giveaways and fun for the whole family. Iowa Public Television became Iowa PBS in 2020, and the fair booth is one of the first opportunities for fans and viewers to experience the new brand in person. New name, same great fair booth location!
Each day of the fair, fans can take a walk through the expansive exhibit space to discover and remember favorites like Market to Market and Escape to the Chateau. Get a sneak peek at what’s coming soon to Iowa PBS and take selfies with life-size standees. In addition to enjoying the Varied Industries Building’s air conditioning, fairgoers can cool off with Iowa PBS’s free collapsible fan giveaway! Other fun giveaways showcasing the new name will also be available. The booth is thoughtfully designed with pandemic precautions in mind.
Iowa PBS will continue its 50-year-old tradition of bringing state fair highlights to Iowans everywhere. This year’s programming begins August 11 with a live broadcast of the 2021 Iowa State Fair Parade, continues nightly August 16-21 with Fair 2021 and concludes August 22 with Iowa State Fair Talent Championship 2021. New this year, enjoy a livestream of the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. on iowapbs.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Visit iowapbs.org/fair to check out all the state fair fun Iowa PBS has to offer.