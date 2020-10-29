Throughout the month of October, many annual safety conversations are experienced in our schools. One of the topics is fire safety. Students discuss making and knowing the plan if and when we were to have a related emergency at school. They are also encouraged to have a conversation with important adults at home about the plan there, too. Other drills and conversations include tornado, intruder, lockdown, and bus evacuations. We’re also planning a discussion on Friday regarding Halloween safety. Again, these conversations take place at least annually and some many more times throughout the year. This year, we’ve had support from our School Resource Officer, Deputy Brandt, when making plans and having conversations with students.
Collaboration around a School Resource Officer (SRO) between the district and Benton County Sheriff's office has been something the two organizations have been working on for a couple of years. Deputy Brandt joined the team at Benton CSD this past July. Since becoming a Bobcat, Deputy Brandt has been an active part of the school community both during the school day and when the school day is over. He can be found running in the gym with students during PE, playing a game on the playground during recess, watching some of our Bobcat athletes, and visiting students throughout the school day. Deputy Brandt’s intentionality in building relationships with the students in the district is natural and noticed. He works hard to ensure students see him as an approachable, positive role model.
With the support of others throughout the district, Deputy Brandt has taken the lead on festivities for our annual Red Ribbon Week, a national celebration focused on being drug-free. He has helped to organize dress-up days, contests, and activities for students to engage in, all focused on the theme of Dare to Be Drug Free.