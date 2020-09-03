The Center Point Historical Society has canceled its annual Cemetery Walk, initially planned for Sept. 20, because of the increase of local COVID 19 infections. The Historical Society is sorry for the inconvenience this cancelation has caused. The planned program is postponed until the fall of 2021.
