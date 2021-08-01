The Center Point Historical Society’s Log Cabin Festival is back and basic for 2021, celebrating the 1850s Strait Log Cabin and old-fashioned hand work and play. The free family event is 2 to 4, Sunday, August 22, at 700 E. Washington, on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
Besides touring the log cabin, you can try your hand at rope making, corn shelling and washing on a washboard. There will be demonstrations of wood carving, hand piecing and quilting and other handiwork. Portrait-sketching, old kids’ games and homemade toys will also be part of the fun.
In case of rain, activities will be moved inside the Depot Museum. Questions? 319-721-6948.