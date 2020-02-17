Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Center Point-Urbana broke from the normal weekly routine to celebrate "Spirit Week" with fun dress up themes each day and "Battle of the Classes" on Friday. County Editor/Digital Journalist CJ Eilers visited the high school on Friday for the games and crowing of CPU's Spirit King and Queen. A high school dance followed on Saturday. More photos from Friday can be found at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Center-Point-Urbana-Spirit-Week-Friday.