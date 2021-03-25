Alicia Thomas—a fourth-generation volunteer firefighter—is in her fifteenth year with the Center Point Washington Township Fire Department, but she thinks it’s time for a change.
A change of venue.
“We have a single door to get trucks out of the back building … we dress next to the [engine] exhaust … there’s holes in the ceiling.”
The Center Point fire station—located on the north side of town at 1025 Franklin Street—has certainly seen better days.
The building itself is somewhat of a maze with the original section built in the 1950s and two additions made sometime in the 1960s and 1970s.
On a recent tour of the building with Chief Doug Felton, navigating involves ducking through doorways, squeezing around corners, and dodging water drips from the roof—making it plain to see what Thomas is talking about and why a new building can’t come soon enough.
“The building is old and practically not serving us well … one door to get three trucks out of and the trucks are not getting smaller … we’ve got lockers in the truck bay,” Chief Felton said.
While at the same time, the need for service has not backed down as the population of Center Point continues to grow.
“We’ve been running a lot more medical calls this past year,” Chief Felton said when asked how the pandemic affected his department.
“We’re needed.”
But despite the challenges of the past year and the continued degradation of their current station, there is hope on the horizon.
After years of talk and chatter, committee-forming and planning, fundraising and a bond referendum, ground will soon break on a new fire station at 200 Franklin Street, right next to City Hall.
At a recent department fundraiser—the annual soup supper which was operated by drive-thru this year on Saturday, March 6—good news was in the air even as the ceiling leaked in several spots.
“The [bid] numbers came in so low,” Chief Felton said.
Coupled with current fundraising that now sits within $100,000 of the goal, things should soon be looking up for the 22-member volunteer department.
“I’m anticipating being in [the new station] before winter; but there’s no timeline,” Chief Felton said.
“It’s been talked about and talked about and talked about,” Thomas added.
At least a twenty-year work-in-progress, according to Thomas.
“It’s served its purpose,” Chief Felton said as he looked around at the cramped back room of the station where dishes were piling up as soup orders went out; construction plans for the new station were propped up on easels next to stacks of chairs and other gear in need of a place to go.
“It’s time for some new shoes.”