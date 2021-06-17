PELLA, IA (06/14/2021) — More than 300 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for Spring 2021.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Joanna Hendrickson of Shellsburg
Reece Miller of Center Point
Ryan Stallman of Walford
Nicolas Thompson of Newhall
Kole Tupa of Center Point (52213)
Madison Van Vors of Center Point (52213)
