NEWHALL, IOWA, April 27, 2021 — Becky McKinney, Preschool Teacher at Central Lutheran School, is the 2021 Lutheran Education Association’s Distinguished Lutheran Early Childhood Teacher. This award is given annually to one early childhood educator in the country.
Ms. McKinney has been teaching for 16 years at Central Lutheran School in Newhall, Iowa, where she also serves on a variety of committees and volunteers to help with extra-curricular activities. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, with a double major in early childhood and elementary education. Becky also earned a Master’s in early childhood education from Concordia Nebraska. She was previously honored as Early Childhood Educator of the Year by the LCMS Iowa District East.
In support of Becky’s submission, one of her nominators said, “Building relationships is one of Becky’s passions. She instills friendly, respectful, and loving relationships among her students. Every child is made to feel special. She listens intently to each child’s story. Most importantly, Ms. McKinney encourages each child’s relationship with Jesus. She is conscientious about incorporating faith and the love of Jesus into everything she teaches.”
Ms. McKinney will be honored by Jonathan Laabs, Executive Director, for the Lutheran Education Association on Friday, May 14th, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Lutheran School, 310 3rd St W, Newhall, Iowa, prior to the school’s Spring Concert. Reception to follow. Central Lutheran School invites everyone to the recognition, especially past students, and families.
About Central Lutheran School
Central Lutheran School assists our families and congregations by preparing our children to be disciples in this life, and for the life to come.