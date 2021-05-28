PELLA, IA — 22 Central College students in the Class of 2021 graduated with Alpha Alpha Alpha honors.
These honors are awarded to students who have completed at least 36 credit hours toward a degree, have an overall grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and do not have parents, stepparents or legal guardians who have completed a bachelor’s degree.
Destiny Swallom of Vinton, Iowa (52349)
Cassidy Yeager of Center Point, IA (52213)
