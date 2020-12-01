Chance "CJ" Walker

Vinton—Chance “C J” Walker, 35, died November 30, 2020 at his home from natural causes.
A Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Vinton with Pastor John Karrick officiating.
Chance was born in Vinton January 28, 1985, the son of Tracy and Beckie Driscol Walker. He grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating in 2003. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, video games, flying drones and spending time with family.
CJ is survived by his parents; special friend, Sherri Luettjohann; grandmother, Joann Walker, grandparents, Larry and Sandy Driscol and special pet, Quinn
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Walker.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for CJ and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.