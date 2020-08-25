Vinton, Iowa: The Benton County Speedway “the Bullring” hosted the 2020 Season Championship races on Sunday night in front a very enthusiastic race crowd.
The racing family rallied around one of it's own on Sunday night, with the devastating news coming early last week that long time BCS racer, Nate Chandler has been diagnosed with a very rare incurable stage 4 cancer. Chandler raced on Sunday night with his aggressive radiation and chemo treatments set to start on Monday. Chandler was truly a man on a mission as he charged to the front of the Koops Auto Body Sport Compact main event and went on to record the win over Ashley Reuman and William Michel, who was crowned the 2020 track champion on Sunday night. Chandler stated in victory lane” we are in this fight and will battle to the end”, emotions ran extremely high and the outpouring of Love for the Chandler family was outstanding.
The racing community again proved how caring they are for the fellow racer as Drivers passed their helmets during intermission, many drivers donated their winnings and various collections were taken as well as several Sponsors donating funds like Brandon Davis and Chrisitie Door Company. When the donations were totaled up the Nate Chandler family was given a grand total of $8,370 on Sunday night.
Tom Berry Jr again flexed his muscle in the very strong KISS Country IMCA Modified division. Berry used all lines on the wide and racy track to advance from a fourth row start to overtake race leader Mike Burbridge in route to the victory. Berry topped the 20 car feature field with Burbridge running a strong second ahead of Mark Schulte. Troy Cordes secured the point title with a fifth place finish on Sunday night.
The Christie Door Company IMCA Sportmods saw Rerinbeck driver Brian Kaufman score his second career feature win at the “Bullring” on Sunday night. Kaufman held off Kyle Olson and Ty Rogers in scoring the win. Ben Chapman was crowned the 2020 Sport mod track Champion on Sunday night.
Dallon Murty secured his first ever Track Point Championship with an exclamation point in winning the Season Championship main event in the Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car Class. Murty took the lead early in the 15 lap feature and went on to hold off Jay Schmidt and Leah Wroten.
Kaden “High Side” Reynolds scored the feature win in the Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock class on Sunday night. Reynolds loves the high line around the “Bullring” and he rode the top of the track to the win on Sunday night taking the checkers ahead of Jacob Floyd and early leader Aaron Martin. Nathan Ballard used a fifth place finish to secure the 2020 Hobby Stock Track Point title.
Matt Post scored the win in the rough and tumble Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mod Season Championship feature. The feature was marred by two separate roll overs on Sunday night, both drivers walked away uninjured. Post took the win ahead of Jeff Davis and 2020 track Champion Cole McNeal.
Sunday August 30th the IMCA Dirt Knights Modified Tour will invade the “Bullring”, A large contingent of touring drivers are expected to compete for the prestigious Dirt Knights Series points. All regular weekly classes will join the program which will bring the 2020 racing season to a close at the “Bullring. Action will take to the track at 6 pm.
Sunday, August 23 Benton County Speedway Season Championships Features (top 5)
Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts
0 Nathan Chandler-Norway
4R Ashley Reuman-Hills
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
02 John Gill-Marshalltown
Track Champion-Michel
KISS Country IMCA Modifieds
11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines
11B Mike Burbridge-Delhi
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
11 Ethan Braaksma-Newton
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
Track Champion-Cordes
Christie Door Company Sportmods
K9 Brian Kauffman-Reinbeck
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
8T Ty Rogers-Somerton, AZ
12 Joe Docekal-Dysart
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
Track Champion-1Jr Ben Chapman-Clarence
Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Cars
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
19J Jay Schmidt-Tama
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
3T Terry (Scooter) Dulin-Cedar Rapids
4R Riley Hanson-Vinton
Track Champion-Murty
Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
14j Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
73 Aaron Martin-Richland
52 Joren Fisher-Garrison
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
Track Champion-Ballard
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods
22 Matt Post-Walker
18 Jeff Davis-Laporte City
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids
93 Chase Brunscheen-Dyserville
Track Champion-McNeal