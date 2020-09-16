So, we turned up the furnaces last week and now we are back to a little warmer weather again. That’s what I love about this part of the country, never-ending weather changes. I have never longed to live in a conforming climate that was basically the same all the time, whether warm or cold. I love the changing seasons and even the surprises of cold snaps and hot spells.
There’s something about weather that gets embedded in our memories, causing us to recall a past year with strange weather patterns or an unusual storm, flood, tornado, etc. The older I become, the more I hear old ramblings such as, “I remember the blizzards every weekend in January 1982,” “I remember the snow was eight feet high over the windows in 1965,” but instead of coming from old-timers, those ramblings are coming from me – another revelation of the 70s!
While browsing Facebook the other day, I came across a photo of a soup that looked so delicious, I immediately knew it was going to be supper that night. It was good this week and it will be even better when the chill of autumn comes on and maybe a Hawkeye football game to watch, too!
While this Cabbage Roll Soup is good as it is, there are so many options to changing it up to suit your own tastes, diet plan or fussy veggie eaters. I opted for two cups of chopped cauliflower instead of the rice and had a package of ground pork ready to use in place of the beef or turkey.
Someone else suggested you could break up a few lasagna noodles in it or leave out the meat, use vegetable broth and add mushrooms and zucchini for a great vegetarian soup. Recipes like this are like our Iowa weather, if you don’t like it, just stick around and we’ll change it for you!
Cabbage Roll Soup
Ingredients:
4 c beef broth
8 oz can tomato sauce
½ cup uncooked long-grain rice
1 bay leaf
3 tsp brown sugar
2 tsp parsley
2 small spoon olive oil
A pinch of salt & pepper
1 lb ground beef or turkey
1 onion diced
2 tsp small garlic
4 c chopped green cabbage
2 carrots sliced
Directions:
In a large pot, heat the olive oil and add the ground beef and season with pepper and salt. Cook and break up the meat with a spatula until beef is browned, about 6 min. Add the garlic and onion cook about 4 minutes.
Add in the pot the carrots, cabbage, beef broth, rice, tomato sauce, bay leaf, and sugar; and add salt and pepper.
Bring to a simmer and cook about 26 min. until rice is done.