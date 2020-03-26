VINTON - With school districts and businesses across the state and the country closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Vinton Shellsburg Community School board met in special session Tuesday evening, March 24, to approve some changes to the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
The board met in regular session Monday, March 9, and went thru the projected budget with a goal of a levy at $15.44. That would be a decrease from the current fiscal year which has a levy of $15.49.
However, because of changes and world situations that have occurred since that meeting Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll, district business manager, presented some adjustments to the board Tuesday.
Some of those changes included:
- Potentially, there could be an increase in unemployment claims for both fiscal years. This would impact the district's Management fund.
- The district's workman's compensation insurance is project to increase significantly based on claims. "For this year, it was about $160,000 and next year it could increase to $210,000," Hainstock shared with the board. "We are working to get additional bids from other companies. Regardless, we anticipate increased premiums, and this will impact the Management fund.
"Of course, COVID-19 is impacting everything and we do not know the implications for the 2020-21 year. We know that we are already seeing unemployment claims by people who worked for us (the school district)in the past and are being laid off by a current employer and claims from substitutes. These two areas (workman comp and unemployment insurance) are both funded from the Management Fund," Hainstock said Wednesday.
- Another change that can be seen within the district is working beginning on summer projects.
“Becauae we do not have school in session,” Hainstock wrote to the board, “we are working to have some of our summer projects done sooner. This includes the HVAC unit at Tilford and roof repair at Shellsburg.”
Being able to complete the work now, will impact when the district is spending money from the Physical Plant Equipment Levy (PPEL). Hainstock explained the PPEL funds have no impact on the levy rate for the budget.
With that information, Hainstock and Barkdoll recommended some changes to the original budget proposal.
- Increase the management levy from $500,000 to $575,000;
- Adjust anticipated expenditures for 2019-20: total support services from $5,8986,529 to $6,782,708 (earlier this month staff had predicted an amount of $6,909,708); noninstructional programs from $935,000 to $985,621 (because of the summer food program and the district’s Farm to School program); total other expenditures from $2,939,788 to $3,660,881 (because of bond prepayment, roof repair and the HVAC upgrades).
At the March 9th meeting, board members discussed the option of paying additional principle to the district’s bond payments as a way to save interest in the future.
“The board decided to forgo prepaying additional bonds and instead allocating those funds to increasing the Management Levy for next year,” Hainstock explained Wednesday. “If the funds aren’t needed within the Management Levy, they could decrease the fund’s levy for 2021-22.”
The budget hearing for the 2020-2021 budget will be Monday, April 13, beginning at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the district’s central office.