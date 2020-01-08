Changing retail seasons

Still enjoying the holiday lights that were painstakingly detangled and put on display a month ago? According to local retail stores, it’s time to move forward to the next holiday.
Oelwein Dollar General store manager Nic Weber was busy Tuesday putting away the last remnants of the Christmas season and stocking shelves with pink and red heart-shaped boxes of Valentine candies.
“It won’t be a huge display, just one set of shelves in this aisle,” Weber said, as the display took shape. A box with a few tubes of Christmas wrapping paper was waiting to be taken to the storeroom, as the holiday décor changed before customers’ eyes.
Weber said Valentine’s Day items don’t come close in volume compared to other holidays like Christmas or even Halloween.
“We will have this setup here, and then the next big thing will be summer stuff. The whole store will be switching to summer items very soon,” he said.
Being first in getting out new merchandise ahead of changing holidays has definite retail sales advantages. Weber said his store, which is tightly and efficiently stocked, does very well in the local retail market.
Even though the weather seems to be having issues changing to winter, shoppers can soon begin planning gardens, updating patio and porch décor and looking forward to summertime.