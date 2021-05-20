If it’s Wednesday, it must be meatloaf. I don’t know about other area families, but growing up, Wednesday night meant meatloaf for supper. Boiled, baked or mashed potatoes and green beans were the usual accompaniment. Not that I don’t like meatloaf, and Mom’s was always really good, but meals becoming regimen get boring. It was like the Monday or Thursday goulash night. I love goulash, but I was really glad when Mom found another recipe that turned it into pizza goulash.
I used to say, “I could eat chicken noodle soup every day.” But a couple of months ago, after being hospitalized with inflamed intestine that was excruciating, and sentenced to a soft-food-and-soup diet for an extended time, I can truly say I’ve seen enough chicken noodle soup for quite some time. The same goes for my favorite lime gelatin – no thank you, please!
So, what do we do when we’re faced with a hum-drum menu? It’s time to get creative! The late man of the house would have whole-heartedly disagreed with that statement. I think if you looked up finnicky eater in the dictionary, you would find his picture! I am told that as a kid, if he didn’t like what his mother cooked (and she was a wonderful cook), his sisters would feel sorry for him and make him something else after supper was over. Later, in married life, he resorted to peanut butter sandwiches or making himself a hamburger if he didn’t like the menu that day.
But, as fussy as he was about meals, he did like meatloaf — sans onions or any other vegetable, of course. I always tried to mix it up when he was not in the kitchen, so there would be no questioning of ingredients. My theory in this was, what you don’t know won’t hurt you, but I did give up trying to disguise finely chopped onion, because he and younger daughter have a built-in “onion detector” that is super sharp.
If you’re looking for something different for meatloaf Wednesdays, I think the kids in the family will like the Polka Dot Meatloaf recipe that follows. Those who are watching their calories or red meat intake may like to try the Turkey Meatloaf recipe. And then, there will be some who will throw a wrench in the weekly menu and make pork chops. I’m aghast! Pork chops are for Tuesdays!
Polka Dot Meatloaf
Ingredients:
1½ lbs. lean ground beef
½ c ketchup
¼ c plain breadcrumbs
2 tbl Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp salt
1 egg
6 sticks (1 oz each) string cheese
1 tsp prepared yellow mustard
1 tbl packed brown sugar
Directions:
Heat oven to 375°F. In large bowl, mix ground beef, ¼ cup of the ketchup, the breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, salt and egg. Press ¹/³ of mixture in bottom of ungreased 8x4-inch loaf pan.
Place 2 pieces of the string cheese lengthwise and evenly spaced over beef mixture, with one end of the cheese about ½ inch from one end of pan. Cut 2 pieces of string cheese in half crosswise. Place 2 half pieces on beef mixture so cheese extends full length of pan. Press cheese into beef mixture.
Top with half of remaining beef mixture; pat evenly in place. Top with remaining string cheese staggering the 2 rows above the previous rows of cheese; press in. Press remaining beef mixture over cheese. Press ends and edges of beef mixture well to seal in cheese; smooth top.
Bake 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix remaining ¼ cup ketchup, the mustard and brown sugar.
Remove meatloaf from oven. Spoon juices from meatloaf; spoon ketchup mixture evenly over top.
Return to oven; bake 30 to 45 minutes longer or until thermometer inserted in center of meatloaf reads 160°F. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting into slices. The polka dots (cheese pieces) will appear in each slice.