Charlys "Chuck" Moody

VINTON: Charlys Jay “Chuck” Moody, 86, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Garrison Cemetery.
Charlys was born on August 18, 1934 in Kalona, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Gladys (Troxel) Moody Sr. Following High School, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps, during the Korean War. After the service, he worked as a section foreman for the Rock Island Railroad.
He was a member of the George G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 in Vinton. Charlys was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by 2 sons, Jay Moody and Kelly Moody, both of Vinton; daughter Kristin (Moody) Sellers (David Roster) of White Bear Lake, MN; and his sister, Bonnye Fowler of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Ralph Moody Jr., and Harry Burkey, and his brother-in law John Fowler.
