Cheeseburger Onion Rings
Cheeseburgers don’t need a bun to be delicious. Try this new take on a classic for a change of pace.
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min. YIELD: 8 servings.
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1/3 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large onion
4 ounces cheddar cheese, cut into squares
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 large egg, lightly beaten
1-1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Oil for deep-fat frying
Spicy ketchup, mustard or favorite bbq sauce for dipping
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, combine beef, ketchup, mustard and salt, mixing thoroughly. Cut onion into 1/2-in. slices; separate into rings. Fill 8 slices with half of the beef mixture (save remaining onion rings for another use). Top each with a piece of cheese and remaining beef mixture.
2. In a shallow bowl, mix flour and garlic powder. Place breadcrumbs and eggs in separate shallow bowls. Dip filled onion rings in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg, then in breadcrumbs, patting to help coating adhere.
3. In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 350°. Fry onion rings, a few at a time, until golden brown and a thermometer inserted into beef reads 160°, 2-3 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Serve with favorite dipping sauce.