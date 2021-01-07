Chicken and Cauliflower Alfredo Bake

You won’t miss the pasta when you substitute it with chopped cauliflower in this lighter version.
Ingredients:
• 1 bag frozen chopped cauliflower (or 1 head of fresh cauliflower, chopped)
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 teaspoon oregano
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 2 cups cooked chicken
• 2 cups Alfredo sauce
• 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs (or 2 slices bread pulsed in a food processor)
• Fresh basil if desired for garnish
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Add the cauliflower to 3-quart baking dish and toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cook in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
Stir the cooked chicken and Alfredo sauce; sprinkle top with grated Parmesan. Mix Panko breadcrumbs (or pulsed bread slices) and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and pour evenly on top of casserole. Top with fresh basil leaves. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until the top turns golden brown.