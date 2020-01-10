Chicken-Bacon-Ranch
Baked Penne
Ingredients:
1 lb penne pasta, cooked and drained
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 jar (15 oz) Alfredo pasta sauce
1/2 cup ranch dressing
6 slices chopped cooked bacon
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz)
Chopped parsley, if desired
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°. Grease or spray 13x9-inch pan.
2. In large bowl, place 1 lb cooked and drained penne pasta, 2 cups shredded cooked chicken, 1 jar (15 oz) Alfredo pasta sauce and 1/2 cup ranch dressing. Stir to combine. Pour mixture in pan; spread evenly.
3. Sprinkle 6 slices chopped cooked bacon evenly over top, then sprinkle with 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz).
4. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.
Notes: Impatient cooks like myself could forgo the cheesy crust and skip baking in the oven. Just mix together in your pasta pan and heat through on the stove. Less dirty dishes.