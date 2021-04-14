Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Sticks

Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated pizza crust
1/3 cup ranch dressing
2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
1/3 cup cooked crumbled bacon (about 4 slices)
1/2 cup chopped green onions (8 medium)
2 cups shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8 oz)
Additional ranch dressing for dipping
Steps:
Heat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease cookie sheet with shortening or cooking spray.
Unroll pizza crust onto cookie sheet; press dough out into 13x10-inch rectangle. Spread dressing over dough. Sprinkle chicken, bacon and half of the green onions over dressing in even layers. Top with cheese.
NOTE: If you want a crispier crust, bake the pizza crust alone for about 5 minutes before adding dressing and other ingredients.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned and cheese in center is bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining half of green onions. Cool slightly. Cut into about 1 1/2-inch-wide strips. Serve with additional dressing for dipping.