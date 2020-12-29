Chicken Taco Rolls Ups

Ingredients:
1 cup sour cream
1 package (0.85 oz) chicken taco seasoning mix
1/3 cup medium Thick 'n Chunky salsa
4 oz Kraft™ Velveeta™ prepared cheese product, cut into cubes
1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Steps:
Heat oven to 375°F. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. In small bowl, mix sour cream and 1 tablespoon of the taco seasoning mix, stirring well. Cover and refrigerate.
In medium microwavable bowl, add salsa and cheese. Microwave 1 1/2 to 2 minutes uncovered on High, stirring after 1 minute, until cheese is melted. Stir in 3 1/2 teaspoons of the taco seasoning mix and the chicken until well mixed. Cool 10 minutes.
Separate dough into 8 triangles. On wide end of each triangle, spoon about 2 generous tablespoonfuls of the chicken mixture. Roll up, starting at wide end, gently wrapping dough around chicken mixture and rolling to opposite point. Carefully place onto cookie sheet, spacing apart.
In small bowl, mix melted butter and remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning mix; brush mixture on top of crescent dough.
Bake 13 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with seasoned sour cream. Garnish with cilantro before serving.