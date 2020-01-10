Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ingredients:
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup, fat-free
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can cream of chicken soup, fat-free
16 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
16 ounce can white hominy, drained
4.5 ounce can chopped green chilies
1 chopped onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
28 ounces diced tomatoes
4 chicken breasts, cooked (or leftover rotisserie chicken)
1 tablespoon red chili powder
2 cans low sodium chicken broth
1 cup frozen corn
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
1 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar
For garnish:
2 chopped green onions or chives
Sour cream, fat-free
1 small bag of Mission’s tortilla strips or chips
Directions:
1. Add the top 14 ingredients (omitting cheese and cilantro until the last hour of cooking) together in a large crock-pot or stock pot.
2. Allow to cook until hot or if using crock-pot, whatever time you set.
3. Add cheese and cilantro 1 hour before serving, salt and pepper, or more chili powder, to taste
4. Garnish with tortilla strips or chips, light sour cream, and chives or chopped green onions. Even add sliced avocados to give it California flare... yummy!
Notes: Add water or more broth if too thick for you. Watch how much salt you add, canned soups can have a lot of salt.