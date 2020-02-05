What is your first thought when you hear the words “children or youth ministry?” For many, I imagine images of your child at children’s church, midweek programming or youth group come to mind. Let me ask another question, how many of you thought of your own home? All too often we forget the majority of our child’s ministry does not happen at church but within the walls of our own homes.
At a lot of churches, children have the opportunity to attend children’s church or church on Sunday morning plus school-age children have an age-appropriate program during the week they may also attend. However, even by attending both weekly ministries, your child is being taught the gospel roughly only 3 hours each week.
While we know that volunteers do not take the privilege of teaching children about Christ lightly, as parents, you are the main spiritual influence for your kids. The reality is, your children are with you far more hours a week than they are at church. Directing, teaching, and training our kids takes time and patience. We have to be intentional.
Lead by example
Kids learn a lot by watching their parents. What are your actions teaching your kids? Is going to church a priority in your home? Let them witness you making your relationship with God first in your life. Do your kids see you share your faith? Do they see you reading your Bible? Do they see you inviting your neighbors to church or praying for those in need? Or see you giving, serving, and leading at church? Do they see you trusting God in hard times?
It's important for us to show our kids how we are working to grow in our faith. Share with them where you have seen God working in your life. When God blesses you, point it out to your kids, and give God all the credit.
Don't parent in isolation
Being a parent is hard. Don't try to do it all alone. Surround yourself with others who share your faith and can relate to your struggles; you will help each other to grow and become better parents. It also teaches your kids that they don't have to do life alone. They will learn that when they struggle, it is ok to reach out, to share, to ask questions and to ask for help.
You don’t need all the answers
Many times as parents, we feel like we are supposed to know all the answers and act like we have it all figured out. But faith is believing without seeing or having all of the answers. If your children are coming to you with tough questions about their faith and relationship with Jesus and you do not have the answer, know that it's ok to admit that you don't know. Together open up the Bible and work together to answer their questions.
Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it. Proverbs 22:6