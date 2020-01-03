Chili Dog Baked Potatoes

Here’s another mash-up to add to your supper menus.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 55 min. YIELD: 4 servings.
Ingredients:
4 large baking potatoes
1 pound extra lean ground beef
1/2 cup water
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 beef hot dogs
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Chopped onion
Crushed corn chips, optional
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Scrub potatoes; pierce several times with a fork. Bake until tender, 50-75 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in water, ketchup and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook hot dogs according to package directions.
3. With a sharp knife, cut an “X” in each potato. Fluff pulp with a fork. If desired, season with additional salt and pepper.
4. Place potatoes on a baking sheet. Place a hot dog on each potato. Spoon beef mixture over hot dogs; sprinkle with cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped onion and if desired, corn chips.