Chili Dog Baked Potatoes

Here’s another mash-up to add to your supper menus.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 55 min. YIELD: 4 servings.

Ingredients:

4 large baking potatoes

1 pound extra lean ground beef

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 beef hot dogs

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped onion

Crushed corn chips, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Scrub potatoes; pierce several times with a fork. Bake until tender, 50-75 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in water, ketchup and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook hot dogs according to package directions.

3. With a sharp knife, cut an “X” in each potato. Fluff pulp with a fork. If desired, season with additional salt and pepper.

4. Place potatoes on a baking sheet. Place a hot dog on each potato. Spoon beef mixture over hot dogs; sprinkle with cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped onion and if desired, corn chips.

