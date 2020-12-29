Chocochip Gooey Treats

Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 20 Min Serves: 12 to 24, depending on size of squares
Ingredients:
FOR THE CRUST:
1 box yellow cake mix (15.25 oz)
1 large egg
1 stick salted butter, melted (8 tablespoons)
FOR THE FILLING:
1 pkg cream cheese (8 ounce), room temperature
2 large eggs
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 box powdered sugar (16 ounces)
1 stick salted butter, melted (8 tablespoons)
1 pkg semi-sweet chocolate chips (12 ounces)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350° F and place rack in the center position.
2. Lightly butter or spray a 9"x13" casserole dish or baking pan.
3. Pour cake mix into mixing bowl. Add egg and melted butter. Using a mixer, mix until well combined. The batter will be the consistency of loose Play-Doh.
4. Scrape batter from bowl and beaters into prepared casserole or pan. Using clean hands, press dough evenly into bottom of pan and set aside.
5. In the mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy.
6. Add 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla; beat until very well combined.
7. With mixer at low to medium-low speed, very gradually add powdered sugar until thoroughly combined.
8. Gradually add melted butter (1 stick) and mix well.
9. Add 1 bag of chocolate chips and mix well.
10. Pour filling mixture over crust batter and spread evenly.
11. Bake at 350 degrees F for 40 to 45 minutes. It will still be jiggly.
12. Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 2 hours before cutting.