Chocolate Apple Turkeys

Step 1: To make these cute Thanksgiving snacks for kids, you will need:
Honeycrisp apples
One tube each of yellow and red decorator icing.
One bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Yellow M&Ms
Candy Corn
Large Reese’s cups.
Candy eyeballs
Wooden skewers (optional)
Step 2: Cut apples into slices about 1/2″ thick.
Honeycrisp apples are crisp and firm and can stand up to the heat of the melted chocolate. Be sure to not cut your apples too thin because they could break in half.
Step 3: Core apples using a small circle cookie cutter or small melon baller. (Optional): Skewer apple slices using wooden skewers. The skewers make dipping in the chocolate easier, but can be skipped if you prefer and kids can just pick up their apple turkeys without the stick.
Step 4: Melt semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Boil water in a saucepan about 1/4 of the way full. Place a glass bowl on top of the pan so that it rests just above the steam from the hot water. Dump chocolate chips in the bowl and stir often with a spatula. The steam from the water heats the bottom of the glass bowl which melts the chocolate.
Step 5: Dip apple slices into chocolate and immediately add Reese’s cups and candy corn before chocolate has a chance to dry.
Step 6: Add Eyes, Beak, Gobble, and Feet.
Add yellow feet to your turkey with the yellow decorator icing. Then, use icing to glue the candy eyeballs and the M&M. Finally, pipe a red gobble to complete your cute apple turkey.