Chocolate (Cake Mix) Cheesecake

Serves: 16 servings
Ingredients:
1 pkg Devil’s Food cake mix (15.25 oz)
4 large eggs
1 tbl vegetable oil
2 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 oz each)
¾ c sugar
¼ c unsweetened cocoa
1½ c milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 c whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 13x9” pan.
2. Reserve 1 cup dry cake mix for filling.
3. For the crust, mix together remaining dry cake mix, 1 egg, and oil (mixture will be crumbly).
4. Press mixture on bottom and 3/4 way up sides of pan.
5. For the filling, blend cream cheese, sugar, and cocoa in large mixer bowl.
6. Add remaining 3 eggs and reserved 1 cup of cake mix. Beat 1 minute at medium speed. Turn to low speed.
7. Add milk and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth. Pour filling into crust.
8. Bake at 350°F for 55 to 65 minutes or until center is firm.
9. Cool to room temperature. Spread whipped topping over cheesecake.
10. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.