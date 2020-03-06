Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chocolate Mint Poke Cake

Ingredients:

1 chocolate cake mix 9x13 pan size, plus water, oil, and eggs on the box to make the cake

1 can 14 or 14.5 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1 jar 10-12 ounces hot fudge ice cream topping

1¼ teaspoons peppermint extract, divided

8 ounces whipped topping thawed

3-4 drops green food coloring

1 cup Oreos or thin chocolate mint cookies, crushed

Directions:

Mix and bake cake according to the box directions. When a toothpick comes out clean, remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes.

Stir ½ teaspoon peppermint extract into sweetened condensed milk.

Remove lid from jar of hot fudge sauce. Heat in microwave for about 30-60 seconds, until it is pourable. Be careful not to heat it too much without stirring, you don’t want it to burn. Stir in ½ teaspoon peppermint extract.

Once the cake has cooled for 5 minutes, poke several holes in the top with the back of the handle of a wooden spoon. Pour the sweetened condensed milk over the cake, making sure it gets in all the holes. Spread with a spatula if needed.

Pour the hot fudge sauce over the top of the cake, making sure to get it in all the holes. Spread with a spatula if needed. Cool the cake completely before continuing.

Open thawed whipped topping. Stir in ¼ teaspoon peppermint extract and 3-4 drops green food coloring.

Spread over cooled cake and sprinkle with crushed cookies. Chill for several hours (or overnight) before serving.

Best served room temperature.

