Chocolate Mint Poke Cake

Ingredients:
1 chocolate cake mix 9x13 pan size, plus water, oil, and eggs on the box to make the cake
1 can 14 or 14.5 ounces sweetened condensed milk
1 jar 10-12 ounces hot fudge ice cream topping
1¼ teaspoons peppermint extract, divided
8 ounces whipped topping thawed
3-4 drops green food coloring
1 cup Oreos or thin chocolate mint cookies, crushed
Directions:
Mix and bake cake according to the box directions. When a toothpick comes out clean, remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes.
Stir ½ teaspoon peppermint extract into sweetened condensed milk.
Remove lid from jar of hot fudge sauce. Heat in microwave for about 30-60 seconds, until it is pourable. Be careful not to heat it too much without stirring, you don’t want it to burn. Stir in ½ teaspoon peppermint extract.
Once the cake has cooled for 5 minutes, poke several holes in the top with the back of the handle of a wooden spoon. Pour the sweetened condensed milk over the cake, making sure it gets in all the holes. Spread with a spatula if needed.
Pour the hot fudge sauce over the top of the cake, making sure to get it in all the holes. Spread with a spatula if needed. Cool the cake completely before continuing.
Open thawed whipped topping. Stir in ¼ teaspoon peppermint extract and 3-4 drops green food coloring.
Spread over cooled cake and sprinkle with crushed cookies. Chill for several hours (or overnight) before serving.
Best served room temperature.