Chocolate Pecan Sandies with a Secret

Ingredients:
1 c butter at room temperature
5 tbl granulated sugar
2 cs flour sifted. (sifted then measured)
2 tsp vanilla
1½ c finely chopped pecans
¼ c unsweetened cocoa powder
1 12 oz bag chocolate kisses
Directions:
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until smooth.
Add the vanilla and mix well.
Slowly add the flour, cocoa, and pecans and beat until mixed well.
Take about 1 tablespoon dough and form it into a ball around 1 kiss. Place cookie on a flat surface and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Bake at 350 for 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and allow to cool. You can roll in confectioner’s sugar or glaze with a chocolate glaze if desired.