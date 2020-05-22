Chocolate Pudding Pizza

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 35 min. + chilling YIELD: 12 servings.
Ingredients:
1 pkg (17 ½ oz) peanut butter cookie mix
1 carton (12 oz) spreadable cream cheese, softened
1 ¾ cups cold milk
1 pkg (3.9 oz) instant chocolate pudding mix
1 carton (8 oz) frozen whipped topping, thawed
¼ c miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Prepare cookie mix dough according to package directions. Press into a greased 12-in. pizza pan. Bake until set, about 15 minutes; cool.
2. Beat cream cheese until smooth. Spread over crust. In another bowl, beat milk and pudding mix on medium speed for 2 minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until set, about 20 minutes. Spread with whipped topping. Sprinkle with chips. Chill for 1-2 hours.