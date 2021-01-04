VAN HORNE – On Jan. 5, 2021, Sue Lund, owner at the Chopping Block in Van Horne will be celebrating 20 years of business.
Lund said, “There are so many good memories from first hair cuts, to the client who have been with me since the beginning, to the lifelong friends I’ve made along the way. I want to thank all of those who helped make my dream job a success!”
For an Appreciation Day she did a random drawing and the winners are:
$20 Gift Certificates – JoAnn, Rosie Jerry S, Michael.
Shampoo and conditioner gift set- Kelly N, Karen K, Amber S, Mary Lou.
Kids from puzzles to polish and cars: Ila, Emma, Elizabeth, Kennedy, Dierks, Ben, Sawyer and Nash.