INDEPENDENCE – In a filing in the Buchanan County District Court, the former star of “The Bachelor” expects the judge to hand down a suspended two-year prison term as recommended by a state agency.
The attorneys for Christopher Douglas Soules, 37, of Arlington, entered a waiver and consent for judgment entry on Friday that would allow Judge Andrea Dreyer to enter a judgment rather than have it deferred.
According to the filing, a presentencing investigation recommended Soules be subject to a two-year prison term, which is the maximum for his charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Department of Correctional Services also recommended that sentence be suspended, and Soules be placed on probation for two years.
The defense and prosecutors also have agreed to have Soules be imposed a $625 minimum fine plus a 35% surcharge and court costs.
Soules also waived his right to attend his sentencing hearing on Tuesday at the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence as well as make a statement at that time.
The defendant was accused of rear ending a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher, 66, of Aurora, with his truck that he was driving on the night of April 24, 2017. He had called 911 to report the accident, but he left the scene prior to Buchanan County deputies’ arrival. Mosher eventually died from his injuries.
Soules was arrested several hours later by Fayette County deputies at his Arlington home. He eventually pled guilty on Nov. 13, 2018, and was to be sentenced on May 21. However, victim impact statements from Mosher’s families were ordered stricken from the record, as Soules’ attorneys argued they were for something for which he was not charged.
Judge Dreyer then ordered a new presentencing investigation and delayed sentencing until Tuesday. The new PSI was filed July 19.