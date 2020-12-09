WARNING! WARNING! If this is your idea of a Christmas postcard (Figure #1), you may not want to read any further lest the following images leave you with visions of something other than sugar plums dancing through your head.
When I was young, I was told that good little boys received wonderful presents from Santa Clause, but that bad little boys received lumps of coal in their Christmas stockings. Oddly enough, the distinction between “good” little boy and “bad” little boy was never made totally clear to me, so my behavior tended toward the latter. Thankfully, I was not raised in a Germanic environment where the mythology of what happens to bad little boys at Christmas time would still be giving me nightmares to this day.
If Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is the Patron Saint of Christmas, then Krampus is its Patron devil. Described as a half-goat half-demon hairy creature with giant curly horns, cloven hoofs and yellow eyes, Krampus is the ancient equivalent of the Grinch who stole Christmas on steroids (Figure #2).
The exact origin of Krampus has been lost in history. The modern concept of Krampus came from the Alpine region of Austria during the 17th century. Tradition has it that in early December each year, Saint Nicholas (aka. Santa Clause) visited good little girls and boys distributing toys and sweet treats. However, Saint Nicolas was said to have had a traveling companion, not Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. It was Krampus. While Saint Nicolas was rewarding the good, Krampus was punishing the bad. It was reported that he chased bad children through the streets of town, captured them with his long tongue, chained them together and beat them with birch sticks. He then would stuff them into the wicker basket that he carried on his back and carrying them off to his den where more hellish tortures awaited.
During the early and mid-1800s, greeting cards featuring Krampus became popular somewhat akin to vinegar valentines. When postcards became all the rage in Europe in the 1890s and early 1900s, Krampus became a favorite Christmas subject. He was often depicted together with Saint Nicolas. The majority of these early Krampus postcards originated in Austria (Figure #3 and Figure #4) or Germany (Figure #5 and Figure #6). More recently, Krampus has appeared on the postcards of Slovenia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. In 2004, Chicago graphic designer Monte Beauchamp published a book of Krampus cards which helped to peak interest in this dark side of Christmas in the United States.
In the past, Krampus has been portrayed as only seeking out naughty children for punishment. More recently however, the demon has added voluptuous young women to his list of victims (Figure #7). One can only imagine what constituted their naughtiness.
If all of the adult men of naughty deportment out there have felt left out during these demonic Christmas visitations, fear not, for a female version of Krampus, Perchta, is out there waiting to punish you. Like Krampus, Perchta beats her victims with birch sticks, collects them in her wicker basket and carts them off to her lair (Figure #8).
Early Krampus postcards are difficult to find. When you can find them, they are usually expensive ($50 to $100 per card is not unusual for the best ones). So be good little girls and boys all year and this Christmas, you might find a Krampus postcard in your stocking! Until next time, good hunting and have a Very Happy Christmas.