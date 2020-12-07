Santa came to town on Saturday, right as the calendar predicted, and settled in his house at Kohlmann Park in Waverly.
Because of the pandemic, he spoke to kids of all ages behind a window.
Even though there was a partition between the benevolent old man and the eager kids, his ears and his heart were open for their goodness and their wish lists.
In an earlier interview with Waverly Newspapers, Santa said he would grant all wishes this year and will disregard the nice and naughty lists, as the pandemic conditions merit a more embracing approach than the usual rewards-based model of wish granting.
He said he wants to uplift everyone and make sure that all can rejoice in the meaning of Christmas, hence every wish, no matter how lofty or trivial, will be brought to fruition.
Shortly before Santa showed up, parents, kids and a dog formed a line, standing 6 feet apart as per public safety rules for keeping a distance between non-familial groups.
A sanitation station installed by the city to ensure clean hands stood in front of the house, and masks were among other visible measures to stay in compliance with the health guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Santa will be back in town from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. His other visiting times are 3-6 p.m. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 19.
A hard working elf, Ron Zelle, had installed the PA system at Santa’s house, said Waverly’s Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver.
Toliver welcomed Santa to town earlier in the afternoon, and said he is confident the town’s resilience will outlast the virus.
He said his own wish for Christmas is for the pandemic to be over.
Prior to sitting down at his listening post in Waverly, Santa granted this editor’s wish to stop briefly by the new site of the Bremer County Fair on the outskirts of town, and pose by the just-installed sign.
He granted another indulgence as well and posed by the sign that reads, “The citizens of Waverly welcome you.”
Santa said he took a truck into town rather than his usual sleigh as it was the kickoff of the deer hunting season and he feared Rudolph and his friends might be mistaken by a well meaning hunter famished for venison stew.
Once at his house, Santa was in his element, full of smiles and waves.
He asked kids what they wanted, and the list was wide-ranging from a computer to a snow globe to an Xbox.
Asked what he wishes for himself for Christmas, Santa, who seemed noticeably puzzled by the question as he is the one who usually asks that of others, answered thusly after a brief pause.
“If we work together with what’s going on, we can put this thing behind us and move on to a better life,” he said. “And so many people, especially people that are in power, seem to think that they’ve got it figured out for us, but outside of that world, here in the Midwest, in the smaller communities, we pull together when things get tough, and that’s what this country needs to do, is pull together.”