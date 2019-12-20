Christmas Morning Casserole
Cook time: 1 Hr. Prep time: 35 Min. Serves: 8
Ingredients:
1 pound lean pork sausage
4 cup shredded potatoes (fresh or frozen – either works, but if using fresh, press out moisture)
1/4 stick salted butter, melted
3/4 cup shredded onion
16 ounces cottage cheese
12 ounces mild cheddar cheese
9 large eggs
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. In a large skillet, sauté pork sausage, onions and mushrooms. Cook on medium high until sausage is no longer pink. Sausage should be crumbled. Drain and set aside.
3. Frozen shredded potatoes will work fine, however, if shredding your own potatoes, make sure to drain and press out as much moisture as possible.
4. In a 13x9 glass baking dish, add shredded potatoes and 1/4 stick of melted butter, mix potatoes and butter until completely coated. Using a spatula, spread mixture evenly onto bottom of baking dish.
5. In a mixing bowl, combine cottage cheese, shredded cheese, eggs, sausage/mushroom/onion mixture, salt, pepper and garlic salt. Mix well.
6. Once mixed, pour over prepared shredded potatoes.
7. Bake at 375 degrees, uncovered, for 60 minutes.