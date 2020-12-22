Christmas Morning Praline French Toast

Serves: 6~8
Ingredients:
FOR FRENCH TOAST
1 large loaf of French bread
8 large eggs
2 c half and half
1 c milk
2 Tbsp sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
dash(es) salt
FOR PRALINE TOPPING
2 sticks butter, softened
1 c packed brown sugar, light or dark
1 1/2 c chopped walnuts or pecans
2 Tbsp light corn syrup
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
Directions:
1. Slice French bread loaf into 20 1-inch slices. Arrange slices in a generously buttered 9x13 inch baking dish overlapping the slices a bit.
2. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, half and half, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Beat with an electric mixer or whisk until well blended, but not too bubbly.
3. Pour egg mixture over the bread slices, making sure they are all covered evenly.
4. Spoon some of the mixture in between each bread slice.
5. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.
6. In the morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all praline ingredients until well blended.
7. Spread praline topping evenly over the bread slices getting some in between slices.
8. Bake for 40 minutes in a preheated oven until puffy and light golden brown.
9. Serve with your favorite maple syrup. Enjoy!