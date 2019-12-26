Christmas is over. It will be officially over on January 6, Epiphany, known traditionally as the “Twelfth Day of Christmas.” It is apt that the “roping”—the Christmas Greenery sold and put in place by the Go-VS Scholarship Committee—will come down on Saturday, January 4, signaling for everyone that the season is over. For many Christians, we are leaving the most sacred time of year. For me, it comes in third as most sacred behind Easter and Pentecost, but which of those is “most sacred” is really a matter of opinion.
I have a question: “Did your experience of Christmas change anything?” I will be greeting the new season this year by a focus on the Gospel of Mark. Mark omits any description of Christ’s birth—the manger, the shepherds, the Magi from the East. Mark gets right down to business by talking about how the road was opened for the Good News of Christ by John the Baptist. John was a prophet, and like most prophets, he lived as an outsider. He lived in the wilderness, in self-imposed poverty, eating things like locusts and honey and wearing rough clothes.
John told the people that the Messiah was coming; that business as usual was not good enough; that God was doing a new thing. John invited the people to transform. The old ways of living complacently in the midst of poverty, suffering, and injustice was not good enough for what God was doing and continues to do in the world by sending His Son to us. John promised that just as he baptized with water, the one coming after him would baptize with the Holy Spirit.
The gospel accounts of Christmas call us to break out of our own complacency today. If we are to follow Jesus, we must repent of our old ways—we must be transformed. We can no longer live only for ourselves and our immediate family and loved ones. It is no longer acceptable for us to regard only those we share kinship or ethnicity or language or nationality with as our only brothers and sisters. It is no longer permissible for us to hate and fear those who are different from us. Those who believe differently: those who have different customs, those who have different skin colors.
God’s message at Christmas calls us to recognize that all of human beings are our brothers and sisters; that what hurts another human being, or oppresses them, or makes them suffer poverty, disease and want also hurts us and our loved ones.
It’s never enough to celebrate Chris’s birth and then go back to business as usual. I pray, my friends, that you and I may truly be transformed by the words and actions of the Son of God. For as we are transformed, one soul at a time, the world itself becomes a more Godlike place to live for us all.