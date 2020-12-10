Christmas Sprinkle Butter Cookies

Ingredients
1 1/4 cups butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 container (2.1 oz) red, white and green round decorating decors (about 1/3 cup)
Steps:
In large bowl, beat softened butter, granulated sugar, powdered sugar and salt with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat until well mixed. On low speed, gradually beat in flour 2 to 3 minutes or until blended. On very lightly floured surface, shape dough into 3 (7-inch) logs. On cookie sheet with sides, roll logs in decorating decors, pressing into dough. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.
Heat oven to 325°F. Line large cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper. Working with 1 dough log at a time, unwrap; cut into 26 (1/4-inch) slices. Place 1 inch apart on cookie sheets. Repeat with remaining dough logs.
Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until edges are set. (Do not overbake.) Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store covered in airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.
Cook’s tips: Turn the log of dough a quarter turn with each cut to prevent round log from flattening on one side.
For best results, bake cookies one batch at a time on center oven rack.
Dough logs can be frozen and stored in freezer for up to 1 month. When ready to use, let dough stand at room temperature 15 minutes before slicing and baking.